Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Burlington Stores Stock

Ratings for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $321.64, a high estimate of $405.00, and a low estimate of $254.00. A decline of 1.7% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Burlington Stores. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $327.00 $287.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $254.00 $329.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $269.00 $297.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $300.00 $325.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $287.00 $336.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $297.00 $296.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $405.00 $360.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $340.00 $344.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $335.00 $330.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $329.00 $317.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Burlington Stores. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Burlington Stores compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Burlington Stores compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Burlington Stores's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Burlington Stores's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Financial Insights: Burlington Stores

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Burlington Stores displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Burlington Stores's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Burlington Stores's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 20.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Burlington Stores's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Burlington Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.92, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

