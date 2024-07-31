Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Airbnb Stock

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 7 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $154.43, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $129.00. Marking an increase of 2.01%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $151.38.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Airbnb. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $130.00 $120.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $129.00 $127.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $134.00 $131.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $165.00 $160.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $160.00 $160.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $145.00 $140.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $167.00 $170.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $170.00 $180.00 Raymond Liu HSBC Announces Hold $156.00 - Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $151.00 $135.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $145.00 $145.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $155.00 $145.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Airbnb. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Airbnb's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Airbnb's Background

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 7.7 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2023. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Financial Insights: Airbnb

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Airbnb's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Airbnb's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Airbnb's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

