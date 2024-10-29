Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss TransMedics Gr Stock

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for TransMedics Gr (NASDAQ:TMDX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $164.0, a high estimate of $208.00, and a low estimate of $109.00. A decline of 5.1% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of TransMedics Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $125.00 $200.00 Allen Gong JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $116.00 $173.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $109.00 $169.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $150.00 $200.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $109.00 $208.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $180.00 $180.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Announces Outperform $200.00 - Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $208.00 $208.00 Mike Matson Needham Announces Buy $208.00 - George Sellers Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $178.00 $151.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $170.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $169.00 $117.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TransMedics Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TransMedics Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into TransMedics Gr's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TransMedics Gr analyst ratings.

Get to Know TransMedics Gr Better

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

TransMedics Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: TransMedics Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 117.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransMedics Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.98%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransMedics Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.65% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: TransMedics Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.72. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

