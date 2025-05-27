Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Prudential Financial Stock

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $116.0, a high estimate of $128.00, and a low estimate of $106.00. Highlighting a 4.86% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $121.92.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Prudential Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $110.00 $122.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $117.00 $108.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $117.00 $120.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $113.00 $108.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $109.00 $110.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $110.00 $122.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $106.00 $134.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $108.00 $118.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $120.00 $125.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $122.00 $130.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $122.00 $124.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $126.00 $128.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $128.00 $136.00

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Prudential Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Prudential Financial is a large, diversified insurance company offering annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset-management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan. The company's investment management business, PGIM, contributes approximately 10% of its earnings and has around $1.3 trillion in assets under management. The US businesses are responsible for about 50% of earnings and can be classified into Institutional Retirement Strategies, Individual Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, and Assurance IQ. Finally, the international business segment of the company contributes approximately 40% of earnings with a strong market position in Japan.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Prudential Financial's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -42.55%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prudential Financial's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prudential Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Prudential Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

