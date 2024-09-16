Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Pfizer Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $39.77, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.58% from the previous average price target of $38.77.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Pfizer by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Narumi Nakagiri Daiwa Capital Raises Outperform $34.00 $28.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $30.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $28.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Colin Bristow UBS Raises Neutral $31.00 $30.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $28.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pfizer. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pfizer compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Pfizer's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Financial Insights: Pfizer

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Pfizer showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.13% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pfizer's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pfizer's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pfizer's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Pfizer's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.78, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

