Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Northern Trust Stock

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 8 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $103.62, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.43% increase from the previous average price target of $94.69.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Northern Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $113.00 $100.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $108.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $108.00 $100.00 Michael Carrier B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $103.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $107.00 $100.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $103.00 $97.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $103.00 $86.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $108.00 $92.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $98.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $92.00 $86.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $97.00 $93.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $82.00 $84.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $94.00 $84.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Northern Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Northern Trust's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Northern Trust analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Northern Trust

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of September 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $17.4 trillion and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Northern Trust

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Northern Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Trust's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.16.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NTRS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NTRS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.