Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Mohawk Industries Stock

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Mohawk Industries, presenting an average target of $144.0, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.16% lower than the prior average price target of $153.46.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Mohawk Industries among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Matthew Bouley |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $115.00|$125.00 | |Sam Darkatsh |Raymond James |Lowers |Strong Buy | $165.00|$185.00 | |Laura Champine |Loop Capital |Lowers |Buy | $155.00|$180.00 | |Michael Rehaut |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $156.00|$161.00 | |Stephen Kim |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $140.00|$150.00 | |Keith Hughes |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $148.00|$155.00 | |Matthew Bouley |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $125.00|$130.00 | |Timothy Wojs |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $152.00|$160.00 | |Rafe Jadrosich |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $150.00|$152.00 | |Sam Reid |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $130.00|$135.00 | |Matthew Bouley |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $130.00|$141.00 | |Susan Maklari |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $145.00|$170.00 | |Michael Rehaut |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $161.00|$151.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Mohawk Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mohawk Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Mohawk Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Mohawk Industries's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Mohawk Industries: A Closer Look

Mohawk Industries Inc manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. Its operating segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World. The company generates maximum revenue from the Global Ceramic segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States, while it also operates in Latin America, Europe and Others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Mohawk Industries

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Mohawk Industries displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Mohawk Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mohawk Industries's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mohawk Industries's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, Mohawk Industries adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

