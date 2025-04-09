Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Avidity Biosciences Stock

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $65.38, along with a high estimate of $72.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.05% from the previous average price target of $64.70.

The standing of Avidity Biosciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Joseph Stringer |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $60.00|$60.00 | |Andrew Fein |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $72.00|$72.00 | |Joseph Stringer |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $60.00|$60.00 | |Andrew Fein |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $72.00|$72.00 | |Keay Nakae |Chardan Capital |Maintains |Buy | $65.00|$65.00 | |Geoff Meacham |Citigroup |Announces |Buy | $70.00|- | |Kostas Biliouris |BMO Capital |Announces |Outperform | $72.00|- | |Geoff Meacham |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $48.00|$51.00 | |Louise Chen |Scotiabank |Announces |Sector Outperform| $70.00|- | |Gena Wang |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $57.00|$63.00 | |Keay Nakae |Chardan Capital |Maintains |Buy | $65.00|$65.00 | |Luca Issi |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $67.00|$67.00 | |Andrew Fein |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $72.00|$72.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Avidity Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Avidity Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Avidity Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Avidity Biosciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Avidity Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates, or AOCs. Company's pipeline currently has three programs in potentially registrational clinical trials: DM1, FSHD, and DMD. The segments includes following: Del-zota for DMD44, Del-desiran for DM1, Del-brax for FSHD.

Financial Insights: Avidity Biosciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Avidity Biosciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.57% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Avidity Biosciences's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3439.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avidity Biosciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.98%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avidity Biosciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Avidity Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

