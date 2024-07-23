Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss Western Alliance Stock

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Western Alliance, revealing an average target of $85.42, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has increased by 14.27% from the previous average price target of $74.75.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $80.00 Bernard von-Gizycki Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $83.00 $62.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $98.00 $82.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $74.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $78.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $68.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $86.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $93.00 $76.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $78.00 $76.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $74.00 $75.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Raises Buy $77.00 $70.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The bank offers retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans. The company's reportable segments are Commercial segment includes provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. Consumer Related segment offers both commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking. Corporate & Other.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Western Alliance's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 32.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Alliance's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.1, Western Alliance faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

