Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss PayPal Holdings Stock

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $99.0, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a 10.99% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $89.20.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $93.00 $88.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $75.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $97.00 $94.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $101.00 $94.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $76.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $110.00 $92.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $115.00 $95.00 Darrin Peller Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $107.00 - Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $104.00 $92.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $103.00 $86.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $88.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PayPal Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PayPal Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: PayPal Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PayPal Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PayPal Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PayPal Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.49.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

