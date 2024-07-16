Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss Paylocity Holding Stock

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $176.92, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. A 6.55% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $189.33.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Paylocity Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $178.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $145.00 $180.00 Jared Levine TD Cowen Lowers Buy $153.00 $180.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $155.00 $178.00 Mark Marcon Baird Lowers Outperform $195.00 $225.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $185.00 $205.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Neutral $178.00 $176.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Jared Levine TD Cowen Lowers Buy $180.00 $188.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $200.00 $186.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $178.00 $166.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $194.00 $210.00

Paylocity is a provider of payroll and human capital management, or HCM, solutions servicing small- to midsize clients in the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and targets businesses with 10 to 5,000 employees and services about 36,000 clients as of fiscal 2023. Alongside core payroll services, Paylocity offers HCM solutions such as time and attendance and recruiting software, as well workplace collaboration and communication tools.

Understanding the Numbers: Paylocity Holding's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Paylocity Holding's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Paylocity Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paylocity Holding's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 8.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paylocity Holding's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.81% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

