Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss IQVIA Hldgs Stock

IQVIA Hldgs (NYSE:IQV) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $227.67, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Highlighting a 9.81% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $252.42.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive IQVIA Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Rajesh Kumar |HSBC |Lowers |Hold | $160.00|$260.00 | |Jailendra Singh |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $216.00|$263.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $170.00|$235.00 | |Ann Hynes |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $210.00|$242.00 | |Patrick Donnelly |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $210.00|$225.00 | |Anne Samuel |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $232.00|$240.00 | |Tejas Savant |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $250.00|$245.00 | |Sean Dodge |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $270.00|$270.00 | |Jailendra Singh |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $263.00|$261.00 | |Shlomo Rosenbaum |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $261.00|$273.00 | |Dan Leonard |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $255.00|$260.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $235.00|$255.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IQVIA Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of IQVIA Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of IQVIA Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IQVIA Hldgs analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About IQVIA Hldgs

IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The research and development segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The technology and analytics segment provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers, as well as data and analytics capabilities for clinical trials, including virtual trials. The company also has a small contract sales business.

IQVIA Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: IQVIA Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: IQVIA Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.33. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

