Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss Equifax Stock

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Equifax (NYSE:EFX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Equifax, revealing an average target of $297.92, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $271.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.75% increase from the previous average price target of $266.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Equifax among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $271.00 $250.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $307.00 $277.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $340.00 - Arthur Truslove Citigroup Raises Buy $304.00 $263.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $273.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $305.00 $265.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $272.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $277.00 $246.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $290.00 $260.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $320.00 $305.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Buy $286.00 $255.00 Scott Wurtzel Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $275.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Equifax. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Equifax compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Equifax's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Equifax's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Equifax analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Equifax

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, over 40% of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates just over 20% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Equifax

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Equifax displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Equifax's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.54%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equifax's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Equifax's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.17, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EFX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform Jan 2022 Truist Securities Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for EFX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.