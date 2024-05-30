Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss Elevance Health Stock

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $595.0, a high estimate of $649.00, and a low estimate of $557.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $577.25, the current average has increased by 3.07%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Elevance Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $649.00 - Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Buy $585.00 $575.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $575.00 $574.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $605.00 $585.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $600.00 $557.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $600.00 $580.00 David Windley Jefferies Raises Buy $604.00 $602.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $621.00 $584.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $580.00 - Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $557.00 $561.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $580.00 - Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Overweight $584.00 -

All You Need to Know About Elevance Health

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the U.S., providing medical benefits to 47 million medical members as of December 2023. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too.

Breaking Down Elevance Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Elevance Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elevance Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elevance Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

