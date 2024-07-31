Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Xylem Stock

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $157.18, a high estimate of $172.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.07% from the previous average price target of $148.18.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Xylem is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $170.00 $155.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $172.00 $170.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $163.00 $160.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $170.00 $157.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $138.00 $135.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $152.00 $147.00 John Eade Argus Research Raises Buy $165.00 $146.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $162.00 $157.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $147.00 $142.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $135.00 $110.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $155.00 $151.00

About Xylem

Xylem is a global leader in water technology and offers a wide range of solutions, including the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in the utility, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Xylem was spun off from ITT in 2011. Based in Rye Brook, New York, Xylem has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 16,200. The company generated $7.4 billion in revenue in 2023.

Financial Insights: Xylem

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Xylem showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 40.4% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Xylem's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xylem's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xylem's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Xylem's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

