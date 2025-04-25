Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss United Rentals Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 2 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated United Rentals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $765.36, accompanied by a high estimate of $1000.00 and a low estimate of $485.00. This current average represents a 10.29% decrease from the previous average price target of $853.18.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of United Rentals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jamie Cook |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $786.00|$732.00 | |Mircea Dobre |Baird |Raises |Neutral | $571.00|$535.00 | |Tami Zakaria |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $750.00|$1000.00 | |Kyle Menges |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $650.00|$720.00 | |Jamie Cook |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $732.00|$956.00 | |Steven Fisher |UBS |Lowers |Sell | $485.00|$910.00 | |Ross Gilardi |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $750.00|$850.00 | |David Raso |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |Outperform | $974.00|$1004.00 | |Angel Castillo |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $765.00|$775.00 | |Tami Zakaria |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $1000.00|$940.00 | |Jamie Cook |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $956.00|$963.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to United Rentals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to United Rentals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Rentals compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Rentals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for United Rentals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into United Rentals's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on United Rentals analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods. 2024 revenue totaled $15.3 billion.

United Rentals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: United Rentals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Rentals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Rentals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Rentals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.84%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.59.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for URI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for URI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.