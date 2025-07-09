Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss PPG Indus Stock

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on PPG Indus (NYSE:PPG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $123.55, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $119.82, the current average has increased by 3.11%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PPG Indus. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $125.00 $111.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $135.00 $125.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $113.00 $112.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $113.00 Frank Mitsch Fermium Research Maintains Buy $124.00 $124.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $105.00 $115.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $125.00 $115.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $111.00 $110.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $126.00 $143.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PPG Indus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PPG Indus compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PPG Indus's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

PPG is a global producer of coatings. The company is the world's largest producer of coatings after the purchase of selected Akzo Nobel assets. PPG's products are sold to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. The company has a footprint in many regions around the globe, with less than half of sales coming from North America in recent years. PPG is focused on its coatings and specialty products and expansion into emerging regions, as exemplified by the Comex acquisition.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: PPG Indus's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.29%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: PPG Indus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PPG Indus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PPG Indus's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, PPG Indus faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

