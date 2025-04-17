Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Docusign Stock

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 6 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $94.82, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. This current average has decreased by 2.16% from the previous average price target of $96.91.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Docusign's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Josh Baer |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $92.00|$97.00 | |Brent Thill |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $105.00|$115.00 | |Tyler Radke |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $115.00|$113.00 | |Rishi Jaluria |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $90.00|$90.00 | |Patrick Walravens |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $124.00|$124.00 | |Mark Murphy |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $81.00|$75.00 | |Karl Keirstead |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $90.00|$100.00 | |Michael Turrin |Wells Fargo |Raises |Underweight | $73.00|$70.00 | |Daniel Ives |Wedbush |Maintains |Neutral | $100.00|$100.00 | |Brad Sills |B of A Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $98.00|$112.00 | |Mark Murphy |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $75.00|$70.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Docusign. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Docusign compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Docusign's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Docusign analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Docusign

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in 2018.

A Deep Dive into Docusign's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Docusign's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Docusign's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Docusign's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

