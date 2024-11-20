Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Celldex Therapeutics Stock

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Celldex Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $68.55, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has decreased by 3.45% from the previous average price target of $71.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Celldex Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Announces Buy $70.00 - Richard Law Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $45.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Andy Chen Wolfe Research Maintains Outperform $51.00 $51.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Celldex Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Celldex Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Celldex Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. Its pipeline products are Varlilumab, CDX-301, CDX-1140,CDX-0159/Anti-KIT Program, and CDX-527.

Celldex Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Celldex Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 110.35% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Celldex Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1319.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celldex Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celldex Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -5.05%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Celldex Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

