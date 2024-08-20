Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Biomarin Pharmaceutical Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Biomarin Pharmaceutical, revealing an average target of $107.0, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.9% increase from the previous average price target of $105.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Biomarin Pharmaceutical by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Pickering Bernstein Raises Outperform $110.00 $94.00 Phil Nadeau TD Cowen Lowers Buy $120.00 $125.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $86.00 $85.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $112.00 $108.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $100.00 $100.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $110.00 $111.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $113.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $110.00 $110.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $89.00 $89.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $110.00 $110.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $110.00

BioMarin's focus is on rare-disease therapies. Genzyme markets Aldurazyme through its joint venture with BioMarin, and BioMarin markets Naglazyme, Vimizim, and Brineura independently. BioMarin also markets Kuvan and Palynziq to treat the rare metabolic disorder PKU. Voxzogo (vosoritide) was approved in achondroplasia in 2021. BioMarin's Roctavian (hemophilia A gene therapy) was approved in Europe in 2022 and in the US in 2023.

A Deep Dive into Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biomarin Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.54%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

