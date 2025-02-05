Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Warby Parker Stock

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.6, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average reflects an increase of 22.79% from the previous average price target of $19.22.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Warby Parker by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Sell $23.00 $19.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $17.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $23.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $28.00 $23.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $20.00 $17.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $26.00 $20.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $26.00 $22.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $22.00 $19.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $22.00 $18.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $23.00 $18.00

Warby Parker Inc is engaged in designing and developing designer prescription glasses and contacts, and providing the facility of eye exams and vision tests. The company predominantly derives revenue from the sales of eyewear products, optical services, and accessories. The firm sells products and services through its stores, website, and mobile apps. Revenue generated from eyewear products includes the sales of prescription and non-prescription optical glasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, eyewear accessories, and expedited shipping charges.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Warby Parker's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Warby Parker's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.12%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warby Parker's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Warby Parker's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Warby Parker's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.58.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

