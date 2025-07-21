Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss United Rentals Stock

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $807.3, a high estimate of $950.00, and a low estimate of $571.00. This current average has increased by 11.76% from the previous average price target of $722.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of United Rentals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Underweight $620.00 $565.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $950.00 $920.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $810.00 $740.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $850.00 $770.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Announces Overweight $865.00 - Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $920.00 $780.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $921.00 $974.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $780.00 $485.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $786.00 $732.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Neutral $571.00 $535.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Rentals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Rentals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Rentals compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Rentals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of United Rentals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into United Rentals's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on United Rentals analyst ratings.

Delving into United Rentals's Background

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods. 2024 revenue totaled $15.3 billion.

United Rentals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, United Rentals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.71% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Rentals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.93% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Rentals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Rentals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, United Rentals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for URI

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight Jul 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for URI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.