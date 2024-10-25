Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss United Parcel Service Stock

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $145.6, with a high estimate of $162.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.46% from the previous average price target of $139.38.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of United Parcel Service's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Neutral $150.00 $132.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $139.00 $140.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Buy $156.00 $151.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $140.00 $135.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $141.00 $138.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Maintains Underweight $120.00 $120.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $142.00 $134.00 Matt Reustle Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $162.00 $165.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Announces Buy $162.00 - Jason Seidl TD Cowen Announces Hold $144.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Parcel Service. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Parcel Service compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of United Parcel Service's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of United Parcel Service's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on United Parcel Service analyst ratings.

Get to Know United Parcel Service Better

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

Unraveling the Financial Story of United Parcel Service

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, United Parcel Service faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.07% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Parcel Service's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Parcel Service's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Parcel Service's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: United Parcel Service's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

