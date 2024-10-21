Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Ralph Lauren Stock

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ralph Lauren, revealing an average target of $198.9, a high estimate of $208.00, and a low estimate of $193.00. Marking an increase of 3.38%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $192.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Ralph Lauren among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $193.00 $171.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $207.00 $207.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $208.00 $193.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $195.00 $175.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $207.00 $195.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $195.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $193.00 $196.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $196.00 $202.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ralph Lauren. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ralph Lauren compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ralph Lauren's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Ralph Lauren: A Closer Look

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle merchandise in North America, Europe, and Asia. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, its products also include other types of apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

Financial Milestones: Ralph Lauren's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ralph Lauren's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ralph Lauren's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ralph Lauren's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

