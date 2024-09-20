Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $105.6, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. Marking an increase of 1.83%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $103.70.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $105.00 $113.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $100.00 $101.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $99.00 $97.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Eric Cohen Gordon Haskett Raises Buy $107.00 $105.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $109.00 $102.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Maintains Buy $102.00 $102.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $107.00 $100.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Ollie's Bargain Outlet's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators.

Stay up to date on Ollie's Bargain Outlet analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand-name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand-name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun, and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and consistent store performance for the company.

A Deep Dive into Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.41% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Ollie's Bargain Outlet adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

