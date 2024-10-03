Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss NEXTracker Stock

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated NEXTracker (NASDAQ:NXT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $58.7, with a high estimate of $66.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average has decreased by 7.47% from the previous average price target of $63.44.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of NEXTracker among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $61.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $46.00 - Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $62.00 $65.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Buy $65.00 $70.00 Derek Soderberg Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $55.00 $55.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $65.00 $70.00 Dimple Gosa B of A Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $64.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $61.00 $63.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $65.00 $63.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NEXTracker. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NEXTracker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for NEXTracker's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into NEXTracker's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NEXTracker analyst ratings.

About NEXTracker

Nextracker (and its subsidiaries) is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Nextracker's products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. Nextracker has operations in the United States, Mexico, Spain and other countries in Europe, India, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Brazil.

NEXTracker: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: NEXTracker's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 50.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: NEXTracker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NEXTracker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.69%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): NEXTracker's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: NEXTracker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.