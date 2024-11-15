Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Morgan Stanley Stock

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $120.3, a high estimate of $142.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.39% increase from the previous average price target of $108.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Morgan Stanley among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $142.00 $107.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $122.00 $108.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $107.00 $95.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $121.00 $106.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $121.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Buy $135.00 $120.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $112.00 $102.00 Saul Martinez HSBC Announces Buy $118.00 - Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $106.00 $105.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $105.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Morgan Stanley. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Morgan Stanley compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Morgan Stanley's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

A Deep Dive into Morgan Stanley's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Morgan Stanley's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Morgan Stanley's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Morgan Stanley's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Morgan Stanley's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Morgan Stanley's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.37. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

