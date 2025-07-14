Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Fluence Energy Stock

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $6.2, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. A 12.06% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $7.05.

The perception of Fluence Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Neutral $10.00 $6.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $5.00 $4.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $6.00 $7.00 Stephen Trent Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $5.00 $4.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Underperform $3.00 $4.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $6.00 $4.50 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $8.00 $9.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $4.00 $10.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $5.00 $8.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $10.00 $14.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Fluence Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Fluence Energy's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.74%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluence Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluence Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluence Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fluence Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

