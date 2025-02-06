Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Emerson Electric Stock

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $141.0, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. This current average has increased by 8.37% from the previous average price target of $130.11.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Emerson Electric's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $138.00 $138.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $142.00 $140.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $112.00 $105.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $135.00 $137.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $140.00 $145.00 Saree Boroditsky Jefferies Announces Buy $160.00 - Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $158.00 $140.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $116.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $155.00 $130.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Neutral $135.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Emerson Electric. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Emerson Electric compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Emerson Electric's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Emerson Electric

Founded in 1890 as the first manufacturer of electric fans in North America, Emerson Electric has become a leading industrial automation player through the acquisition of established brands. Emerson organizes its business into seven segments that sell a wide range of automation software, power tools, and automation hardware such as valves, gauges, and switches. In recent years, Emerson divested its climate technology and consumer businesses to become more of a pure-play industrial automation company. The automation of a factory is an enticing long-term proposition for manufacturers, helping reduce accident rates and raise uptime and productivity.

A Deep Dive into Emerson Electric's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Emerson Electric's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Emerson Electric's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Emerson Electric's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.22% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

