Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Crocs Stock

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Crocs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $130.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $153.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. Highlighting a 3.76% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $135.70.

The standing of Crocs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $118.00 $129.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $115.00 $125.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $127.00 $138.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $132.00 $122.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $122.00 $125.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Raises Buy $153.00 $144.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $129.00 $129.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $150.00 $180.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Lowers Buy $150.00 $155.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Crocs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Crocs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company are the United States and other Countries.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Crocs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Crocs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 37.27%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crocs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

