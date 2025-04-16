Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Caesars Entertainment Stock

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Caesars Entertainment, revealing an average target of $43.3, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average has decreased by 5.25% from the previous average price target of $45.70.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Caesars Entertainment among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Stephen Grambling |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $29.00|$30.00 | |Joseph Stauff |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $23.00|$30.00 | |RJ Milligan |Raymond James |Lowers |Strong Buy | $49.00|$55.00 | |Joseph Stauff |Susquehanna |Maintains |Neutral | $30.00|$30.00 | |Jordan Bender |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $53.00|$53.00 | |Daniel Politzer |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $50.00|$53.00 | |Chad Beynon |Macquarie |Lowers |Outperform | $46.00|$47.00 | |Brandt Montour |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $54.00|$55.00 | |Lance Vitanza |TD Cowen |Lowers |Buy | $48.00|$50.00 | |Steven Wieczynski |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $51.00|$54.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Caesars Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Caesars Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Caesars Entertainment's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Caesars Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Caesars Entertainment analyst ratings.

Discovering Caesars Entertainment: A Closer Look

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across the Las Vegas (49% of 2024 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (46%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets that produced marginal EBITDA in 2024. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

A Deep Dive into Caesars Entertainment's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Caesars Entertainment faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.92% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Caesars Entertainment's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caesars Entertainment's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caesars Entertainment's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Caesars Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 6.03.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

