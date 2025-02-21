Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss CACI International Stock

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on CACI International (NYSE:CACI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $513.3, with a high estimate of $640.00 and a low estimate of $373.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.47%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of CACI International among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $536.00 $503.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Raises Outperform $490.00 $475.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Announces Buy $515.00 - Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Lowers Buy $480.00 $610.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $503.00 $564.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Announces Outperform $475.00 - Peter Arment Baird Maintains Outperform $640.00 $640.00 Gavin Parsons Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $373.00 $540.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Announces Buy $557.00 - Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $564.00 $637.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CACI International. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CACI International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CACI International's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CACI International's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About CACI International

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. Some of the services provided by the company are functional software development, data, and business analysis, IT operations support, naval architecture, and life cycle support intelligence among others. The company's operating segments are; Domestic operations and International operations. It derives key revenue from the Domestic segment.

Financial Insights: CACI International

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CACI International displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CACI International's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CACI International's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CACI International's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CACI International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.92, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

