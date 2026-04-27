Beyond Meat's Stock Is Up Around 40% in Just Three Weeks. Could This Be the Start of an Even Bigger Rally?

Key Points

Beyond Meat's stock suddenly surged in value, seemingly out of nowhere.

The company's recent quarterly results, however, weren't impressive.

Its future remains uncertain, and there may be more volatility ahead for investors.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat ›

When a stock takes off, it can be exciting and tempting to add it to your portfolio to take advantage of the rally and potential gains ahead. But it's important to consider the reasons behind the rally, as sometimes there isn't a justification behind the surge, and it may simply be due to speculation. In that case, there can be a significant risk that the stock gives back those gains in the near future.

One stock that's been surging lately is Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND). Since April 1, it has risen more than 40%, and that's with it declining in recent days. What's behind its rally, and could now be a good time to invest in this food stock?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The company's earnings haven't been great

Beyond Meat recently reported its earnings numbers, which, unfortunately, weren't all that great. Net revenue of $61.6 million for the last three months of 2025 was down 20% compared to the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, its operating loss for the quarter totaled $133.6 million compared with a loss of $37.8 million in the prior-year period, as the company wrote down assets held for sale and incurred significantly higher selling, general, and administrative expenses.

What's also troubling is that, despite its sharp revenue slide, the company is projecting that its revenue will fall even further in the first quarter of 2026, to a range of $57 million to $59 million. This comes even as the company has been launching new products to expand its reach.

Beyond Meat's rally may be short-lived

In recent days, Beyond Meat's stock has already been giving back a significant chunk of its gains. The stock hit an intraday high of $1.40 on April 21, but finished Friday at just over $0.87. It's looking more like a meme stock than an investment in the midst of a strong rally. Speculation can temporarily impact a stock significantly, but that doesn't mean the rally will last or that it has suddenly become a great investment.

Without stronger fundamentals and a convincing reason to believe the business can turn things around, you may be better off avoiding Beyond Meat and focusing on other growth stocks instead. In the past five years, Beyond Meat stock has lost more than 99% of its value, and while it may experience some brief gains along the way, it's hard to overlook the significant risk that comes with this investment.

Should you buy stock in Beyond Meat right now?

Before you buy stock in Beyond Meat, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Beyond Meat wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $498,522!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,276,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.