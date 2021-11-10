Beyond Meat’s aimlessness catches up

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beyond Meat could use a better plan. The plant-based meat maker’s U.S. revenue fell 14% in the third quarter, the first year-over-year drop since it started breaking out sales by region last year. Overall, revenue was $106 million, up almost 13% from the same quarter a year ago, but below analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data. Shares fell 19% in after-market trading.

The $6 billion company run by Ethan Brown isn’t giving investors much hope. Beyond Meat estimates revenue in the fourth quarter will be below Wall Street’s consensus expectations because Covid-19 cases could still impact demand, labor and supply chains.

Beyond Meat’s partnerships with larger companies like McDonald’s could help, but the rollout of the McPlant is limited, in less than 10 U.S. locations, and an analyst from JPMorgan notes that some fast food locations have stopped carrying it. Beyond Meat’s enterprise value of more than 13 times next year’s estimated revenue is higher than companies from Nestlé to Oatly. That combination is a recipe for more disappointment. (By Amanda Gomez)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Disney could use some Baby Yoda mojo

Twitter arrives late at the subscription party

Google’s worst case is U.S. courts copying Europe

Swedish grocer prefers closed-door makeover

Oil driller merger is only partly defensive

(Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.