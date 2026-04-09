Beyond Meat (XTRA:0Q3) Price Target Decreased by 30.76% to 1.54

The average one-year price target for Beyond Meat (XTRA:0Q3) has been revised to 1,54 € / share. This is a decrease of 30.76% from the prior estimate of 2,23 € dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0,43 € to a high of 5,90 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 202.21% from the latest reported closing price of 0,51 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beyond Meat. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 29.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Q3 is 0.00%, an increase of 53.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 223.34% to 132,796K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 9,927K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares , representing an increase of 81.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Q3 by 128.76% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 9,789K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares , representing an increase of 87.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Q3 by 247.93% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 5,441K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares , representing an increase of 93.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Q3 by 497.13% over the last quarter.

Calamos Advisors holds 3,400K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,384K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares , representing an increase of 83.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Q3 by 152.12% over the last quarter.

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