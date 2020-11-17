Beyond Meat Unveils Two New Versions Of The Beyond Burger

(RTTNews) - Plant-based meat producer, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has launched two new variants of Beyond Burger, to be available in the market early next year.

"The new Beyond Burgers will include the brand's juiciest patty for the meatiest burger experience even as it delivers strong nutritional wins relative to 80/20 beef with 35% less saturated fat, as well as its most nutritious patty yet with 55% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef," Beyond Meat said in a statement.

According to the company, this low-fat burgers are comparable in B vitamins and minerals with the micronutrient profile of beef.

The new Beyond Burger versions follows the company's earlier launches including Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties, Cookout Classic, Beyond Meatballs and Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, this year.

