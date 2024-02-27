Beyond Meat tops quarterly revenue estimates, plans 'steep' cost cuts in 2024

Adds background, details from release

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat BYND.O on Tuesday topped market expectations for fourth-quarter revenue on resilient demand for its faux meat patties in key markets outside the United States, and said it would ramp up its pricing actions in 2024.

The company's shares jumped 37% in extended trade as CEO Ethan Brown also said Beyond Meat would "steeply reduce" operating expense and cash use in the year.

To counter weak demand in the United States, Beyond Meat, which supplies its plant-based meat patties to fast food chains such as McDonald's MCD.N and Yum! Brands YUM.N, has lowered prices and resorted to higher discounts.

Faux meat is pricier than traditional meat — a factor that has discouraged budget-conscious consumers in the U.S. from opting for the former in recent times.

The company has also been able to sustain demand for plant-based meat in its international markets, particularly Europe.

Cost-cut measures, including job cuts taken last year, have also helped reduce the burden on margins from sluggish demand in the United States.

Volumes rose 8% in the quarter ended Dec 31, compared to a 3.5% increase in the third quarter.

Net revenue for the fourth quarter fell 7.8% to $73.7 million, but topped analysts' average estimate of $66.7 million, as per LSEG data.

