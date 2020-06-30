US Markets
BYND

Beyond Meat to sell patties in mainland China through Freshippo stores

Contributor
Hilary Russ Reuters
Published

Beyond Meat Inc said on Tuesday that it will launch retail sales of its plant-based burger patties in mainland China through Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Freshippo markets.

Sales will begin this weekend at 50 stores in Shanghai, with plans to expand to 48 more stores in Beijing and Hangzhou in September. The patties will also be available on Freshippo's mobile app for delivery.

Earlier in June, Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC.N introduced Beyond's burgers for a limited time at some of its KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell locations.

The partnerships come as plant-based meat makers, including Beyond rival Impossible Foods, seek to tap into the potentially lucrative mainland China market.

