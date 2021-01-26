Markets
BYND

Beyond Meat To Form Plant-Based Food JV With PepsiCo; Shares Surge

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) surged more than 31.73 percent in Tuesday regular trading after the plant-based food group reached a partnership deal with PepsiCo Inc. (PEP). Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

The companies said that they will form The PLANeT Partnership LLC, a joint venture to develop, produce and market snack and beverage products made from plant-based protein. The joint venture will leverage Beyond Meat's technology in plant-based protein development and PepsiCo's marketing and commercial capabilities to create and scale new snack and beverage options.

The joint venture operations will be managed through the newly created entity The PLANeT Partnership LLC.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, BYND was trading at $209.09 up $50.36 or 31.73 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYND PEP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular