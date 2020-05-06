Beyond Meat Surges and Disney Drops as the Dow Rises Again

Stock futures are grinding higher again, despite some bad news from media giant Walt Disney, as investors look ahead to the reopening of the U.S. economy.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite are all up about 0.8% Wednesday morning, building on gains seen Tuesday despite declines at the end of the trading day.

Many overseas stock indexes are higher as well. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, for instance, gained 1.1%. Europe’s FTSE 100 Index has risen 0.5%.

Crude-oil prices and earnings are what is moving individual stocks.

Oil futures are up for a sixth straight day, rising another 3.5% after Tuesday’s 20.5% rally. Many energy stocks, as a result, are gaining. Apache (ticker: APA) shares, for instance, are up 3.1% in premarket trading. Stock in the energy-services giant Halliburton (HAL) has risen 3%.

Beyond Meat (BYND) reported first-quarter numbers Tuesday evening and shares are up almost 10% in premarket trading. The company successfully navigated the shift from restaurant to retail sales in a Covid-19 world. Beyond reported $97.1 million in quarterly sales, while Wall Street was looking for $88.8 million.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) reported first-quarter numbers Tuesday evening as well. Sales, in this instance, don’t matter because the fledgling space-tourism company isn’t flying customers yet. But more people signed up to go to space and shares, as a result, were up 8.2% in premarket trading.

Not all the companies reporting numbers are faring as well as those two.

Pinterest (PINS) shares fell 16% in premarket trading after the company reported first-quarter earnings. Revenue beat Wall Street expectations, but costs are the problem. “Our cost of revenue has generally grown with users rather than revenue, which in this environment puts some pressure on gross margins,” reads the company’s news release.

Finally, Disney (DIS) shares were down 2% in premarket trading. Shares of the once unassailable media giant are down 30% year to date. And right now, along with no parks, no movies and no cruises, there are no dividends.

Disney reported calendar first-quarter numbers Tuesday evening. Earnings fell about 60%y year over year, excluding various items that make comparisons difficult. And Disney decided to “forgo” its semiannual dividend to save money.

It’s probably a prudent choice, but in a sign life will return to normal someday, Disney Shanghai is planning to reopen May 11.

Normal is going to look very different. Park capacity will be about 50% of what it was, with masks, contact tracing, and temperature screening for all. That means fewer “cast members,” Disney’s term for employees, and who knows what the cut in capacity will do to ticket prices.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

