Beyond Meat Stocks Is Gaining One Day After Losing Nearly a Quarter of Its Value

8:51 a.m.

Beyond Meat stock has gained 1.5% to $83.25 premarket trading, even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 do pretty much nothing.

Beyond Meat, you’ll remember, reported a surprise profit, but that wasn’t enough for investors, who may have been spooked by heightened competition. Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer, meanwhile, cited Beyond Meats expiring lock up as one reason for the pressure on the stock.

The analyst community didn’t have a lot of explaining to do: Of the 14 that cover Beyond Meat, according to Bloomberg, 8 rate it a Hold, and 4 rate it Sell. Just two rate it Buy.

Barron’s recommended selling Beyond Meat on May 31, when the stock traded at $102 a share. The ride has been painful—Beyond Meat stock more than doubled to a high of $234.90 before coming in—but the reasoning was sound. “Even if the market for alternative meat explodes and Beyond Meat outsells rivals, it is no sure thing that the company can maintain the growth required to justify today’s valuation,” Al Root wrote at the time.

That may still be true today.

