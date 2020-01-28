Beyond Meat Stock Is Dropping, Pfizer Is Falling, and the Dow Is Trying to Rally

U.S. stocks look set for a higher open even as the coronavirus outbreak in China remains the dominant factor influencing trading behavior Tuesday morning. Asian stock fell again, but European shares are higher.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and China’s Shanghai Composite Index remain closed for Lunar New Year. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index, however, is down 0.6% in overseas trading. Europe’s FTSE 100 Index is up 0.4% after falling more than 2% Monday.

In the U.S., futures point to a higher open after big declines Monday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 149 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures have risen 0.7%. Nasdaq Composite futures are 0.9% higher.

Earnings reports are starting to roll in, moving some stocks.

Industrial conglomerate 3M (ticker: MMM) shares are down 2.3% in premarket trading. Fourth quarter earnings missed Wall Street expectations. What’s more, 2020 guidance fell a few pennies short of analyst predictions. 3M expects to earn about $9.52 a share in 2020. Wall Street modeled $9.59.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (PFE) stock is down too. Fourth quarter earnings also missed Wall Street estimates by a few pennies. Shares are down 1.5% in premarket trading.

Industrial giant United Technologies (UTX), on the other hand, beat Wall Street earnings estimates. Still, it’s stock is down about 1% in premarket trading. The Boeing (BA) 737 MAX was a 2020 sales headwind called out in the company’s earnings release.

But it’s not just about earnings. Auto supplier BorgWarner (ticker: BWA) share are down about 9% in premarket trading. The company is acquiring Delphi Technologies (DLPH) in an all stock deal. With Delphi stock up almost 60%, investors appear to be worried that BorgWarner is overpaying. Management will host a conference call at 8 a.m. eastern time.

Finally, Beyond Meat (BYND) stock is falling, down about 2.5% in premarket trading. The company lost a court decision in a case involving a former contract manufacturer, and was downgraded at JPMorgan.

