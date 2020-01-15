Stocks

Beyond Meat Stock Is Dropping, Aphria Rises as the Dow Edges Down

Al Root
It’s a quieter morning on Wall Street, with earnings and trade still the key points on investors’ minds. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are a touch lower.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq Composite futures are all marginally lower, while stocks are mixed in overseas trading. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.4% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index is up 0.1%.

President Donald Trump will sign a phase-one trade deal with China and bellwether companies including UnitedHealth Group (ticker: UNH) and Goldman Sachs (GS) will discuss fourth-quarter numbers with investors.

UnitedHealth just reported $3.90 in fourth-quarter per share earnings, better than the $3.78 Wall Street expected. The stock, however, isn’t moving much in premarket trading.

Stocks of other U.S. companies, however, are on the move.

Beyond Meat (BYND) stock is off about 4% in premarket trading. The stock is down because it has been up. Shares have rocketed higher, up about 56% year to date. Wednesday, Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard downgraded shares to the equivalent of Hold from Buy. She left her price target unchanged at $106 a share.

Marijuana producer Aphria (APHA) shares, on the other hand, are up about 3.2% in premarket trading. Shares, in this case, are up because they were down. The stock dropped 8.4% Tuesday, after the company’s sales disappointed Wall Street.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stock is dropping too, with a loss of more than 17% in premarket trading after a Food and Drug Administration panel recommended against approving the drug company’s pain killer.

Shares of the social-media company Pinterest (PINS) continue to rise in premarket trading, up about 3.4%. Shares rose 9.6% Tuesday after an industry data provider released user statistics that impressed the Street.

Finally, an upgrade is moving another stock. Citigroup analyst Praful Mehta upgraded the embattled California utility PG&E (PCG) to the equivalent of Buy from Hold. Shares are up almost 5% in premarket trading as the utility continues to work on a deal with the state regarding recent wildfires linked back to PG&E assets.

