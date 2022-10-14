Beyond Meat slashes revenue forecast, to cut 200 jobs

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Faux-meat maker Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O on Friday slashed its annual revenue forecast and said it was cutting about 200 jobs, or 19% of its total workforce.

The company now expects full-year revenue to be in the range of about $400 million to $425 million compared with previous expectations of between $470 million to $520 million.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

