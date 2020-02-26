Beyond Meat Reports Its Earnings Thursday. Here's What to Expect.

The trading action in Beyond Meat stock is something to behold. Investors can expect more volatility when the numbers are released.

The trading action in Beyond Meat stock is something to behold. Investors can expect more volatility when the numbers are released.

Stock of Beyond Meat has been on a roller-coaster ride of late. Investors can expect more volatility on Thursday evening, when the alternative-meat startup reports its fourth-quarter numbers.

Beyond (ticker: BYND) shares are up almost 50% over the past three months, easily beating gains for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average over the same span. Still, shares are down 11% from their 2020 high.

The 2020 trading statistics are nothing compared with how the stock has traded since becoming publicly traded. Shares are up more than 360% from their $25 initial public offering price, but down about 50% from their all-time high.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_c8fec06562e1307f5c74bf6f.json

What’s the reason for all the volatility? Everything. China, sustainable- investing trends, bearish investors selling stock short, IPO lockups, new product introductions, and competition are all on the list. And oh yes, sales and earnings have pushed the stock around as well.

Here’s what to expect when the figures are disclosed, along with some recent history.

A conference call for analysts and investors is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, after the earnings are disclosed.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.