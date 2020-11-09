Beyond Meat Q3 Results Miss Street View, Shares Tank 22%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) plunged 22% in extended trading session after the plant-based meat maker's third-quarter results failed to meet estimates.

Third-quarter net loss was $19.29 million or $0.31 per share, compared to profit of $4.10 million or $0.06 per share in the same period last year.

Beyond Meat reported adjusted loss of $17.52 million or $0.28 per share for the period, compared to adjusted earnings of $4.1 million or $0.06 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.05 per share.

Revenues for the quarter rose 2.7% to $94.44 million from $91.96 million in the same period last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $132.81 million.

CEO Ethan Brown said, "Our financial results reflect a quarter where for the first time since the pandemic began, we experienced the full brunt and unpredictability of COVID-19 on our net revenues and accordingly, throughout our P&L. Unlike the second quarter where record retail buying and freezer loading by consumers offset the deterioration of our foodservice business as COVID-19 stay-at-home and related measures set in, the long tail of retail stockpiling by consumers, coupled with continued challenges across the majority of our foodservice customers, led to Q3 results that were lower than we expected."

Moving forward, the company did not provide an outlook as the "management remains unable to predict the continuing impact of COVID-19 on its business for the balance of the year with reasonable certainty."

BYND closed Monday's trading at $150.50, down $6.36 or 4.05%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further dropped $34.00 or 22.59% in the after-hours trade.

