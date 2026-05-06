Beyond Meat Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) on Wednesday reported first-quarter results with losses narrowing from last year, despite a decline in revenue.

The company posted net revenues of $58.2 million for the three months ended March 28, 2026, down from $68.7 million a year earlier. Net loss was $28.5 million, compared with a net loss of $61.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Loss per share was $0.06, compared with a loss of $0.80 per share a year earlier.

BYND is currently trading at $0.87, down $0.17 or 16.35 percent on the Nasdaq.

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