Beyond Meat price target lowered to $5 from $6 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow lowered the firm’s price target on Beyond Meat (BYND) to $5 from $6 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares. The firm said its Q3 results beat estimates but they lowered the high end of their sales guidance which now implies a deceleration in 4Q at the mid-point.
