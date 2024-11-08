Beyond Meat price target lowered to $5 from $6 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow lowered the firm’s price target on Beyond Meat (BYND) to $5 from $6 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares. The firm said its Q3 results beat estimates but they lowered the high end of their sales guidance which now implies a deceleration in 4Q at the mid-point.

