Beyond Meat options imply 13.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Beyond Meat (BYND) is normal with calls leading puts 19:7. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.7%, or 88c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 14.3%.

