Beyond Meat names Amazon VP as CFO

June 4 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O on Friday named Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O Vice President Phil Hardin as its chief financial officer.

Hardin will join the plant based meat maker in July 2021.

